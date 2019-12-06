|
PEGGY JEANNETTE ESTES went to be with her beloved husband, John "J.W." Wesley, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Peggy was born in Putnam County, West Virginia, the daughter of Marco Hamilton Young and Sybel Oxley Young on January 4, 1944.
Peggy is survived by her sons, John Mark Estes (Lisa) and Randy; grandsons, John Morgan Estes and Jarrett Mark Estes; her siblings, Barbara Hamrick, Sharon (Dale) Blake and Danny (Tina) Young; nieces, nephews and friends.
Peggy was self-employed; she and Jay were also the owners of Estes Electric, and Teays Valley Hobby and Craft.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor Todd Godbey officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
You may share memories of Peggy by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 6, 2019