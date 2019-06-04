

PEGGY ROBERTS, a life-long resident of South Charleston, passed away on Saturday, June 1. Peggy graduated from South Charleston High School where she met her husband Babe Roberts who preceded her in death just a short eight months ago. They owned and operated Babe's Golf Shop in South Charleston for over 40 years. Peggy and Babe were inseparable in life.

Peggy loved to be socially active and involved in the South Charleston community. She had a keen interest in politics and served as Chairman of the Republican Committee in previous years and earned recognition as "A Distinguished West Virginian." Peggy was known to be outgoing and loved to talk current affairs with all she met. She, and most of her brothers and sisters (Margaret Ann Copenhaven, Bob Johnson, Rebecca Hughes and Dick Johnson), deceased, were the heavily involved in running Rock Lake Pool back in their youth, a job she truly enjoyed, as well as being a sales person for Coyle and Richardson Department Store and working with her daughter, Debi, in Busy Bodies, an active wear shop in South Charleston. She and Babe were past members of Kanawha County Club and Sleepy Hollow Country Club. All were good experiences that were shared with many family and friends during the years of operating and working in Babe's Golf Shop in South Charleston. One of the things she enjoyed most was spending time at the beach and advising the children and grandchildren on how they were supposed to think. Her advice will be missed. Especially her reminders to the girls that they should wear red lipstick and never tell their age.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of seventy plus years, Chilton "Babe" Roberts; son, Chilton "Chic" Roberts; and parents, Charles and Gretchen Johnson. Peggy is survived by daughter, Peggy Lee and husband David Schultz, of Charleston; daughter, Debbi and husband Donald Stone, of South Charleston; grandson, David, Jr. and wife Lori Schultz of Tampa, Fla.; granddaughter, Gretchen Schultz of Atlanta, Ga.; granddaughter, Lexi Stone of South Charleston; three great grandchildren in Tampa, Fla.; and her sister, Sherri Wiles of Greenville, S.C.

A service to honor Peggy's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday June 5, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Pistore officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will be receiving friends from noon until service time.

Memories may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home will be assisting in arrangements.