PEGGY R. KALINOSKI, 86, passed away on December 4, 2019, in her home in Pinch.
She was born on January 28, 1933, to the late Lula and Nevin Rodden in Rocky Mount, Va. Growing up, she was particularly close to her grandmother and her uncles Forrest, Darden, Bernie, and Jessie. She graduated second in her high school class and made all of her own clothing, including her wedding dress. She was a forever student, always researching and learning, and there was rarely a word she did not know how to spell. She kept up with the latest fashion and enjoyed musical classics.
As a mother of five, she was known for staying up all night to make the kids custom birthday cakes from scratch that mirror the pros of today. She retired from GE where she held many records and awards. Her most noteworthy position was when she became promoted to grandma and she was the very best! She was well-known for overnight sleepovers and all-day road trips, movie nights and makeovers, and buying the very best gifts.
Her best qualities were those most cherished and will be the most missed: her unending compassion, love and sacrifices for her family. Peggy prayed fervently throughout her lifetime and kept a close connection to God every day. Peggy had countless friendships spanning decades and she was only a phone call away from anyone who knew her. Many of us can recount hour-long conversations when she listened with undivided attention and the patience of Job.
She loved to travel and her favorite places to go were Smith Mountain Lake and Stonewall Jackson Resort.
Peggy leaves behind a large family who await the day to meet her again in heaven, including her husband of 67 years, Fred Kalinoski Jr. Peggy and Fred met and fell in love instantly, rarely leaving each other's side for nearly seven decades. With a love unmatched, they were the best of friends and greatest pair.
She is also survived by her daughter, Becky (Tim) Adams; daughter, Deborah (Bill) Shanklin; son, Jonathon (Peace) Kalinoski; and son, Michael (Susan) Kalinoski. Surviving grandchildren include Hannah (Daniel) Livingstone, Sarah (Joel) Snelgrove, Amanda (Ryan) Shanklin Fields, and Kristen (Jeff) Tomlin, Melissa (Chris) Pino, and Jessika Kalinoski. Great-grandchildren include Elise, William, Mikayla, Ashlyn, Ella, Brody, and Lyla Rose.
She has many surviving cousins and brothers- and sisters-in-law in her extended family to include: Niece: Lisa Figueroa, and nephew, Tony Scartine.
She was preceded in death by her best friend, Judith Rossister; her sister, Mary Beth Poltrock; niece, Lori Hanna; her dear son, Steve; and her parents.
Peggy was cared for by many during the last year of her life, including her close friend, Mary Myers, and beloved caregiver, Brandy and her family.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery in Kenna.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019