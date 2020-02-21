|
|
PEGGY ZANGARI, age 85, passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 9, 2020.
She was born October 27, 1934, in Gauley Mills, W.Va., to Buhl and Lucille Boggs.
Surviving siblings include Nick Boggs, Statesville, N.C., Shirley Dillion, Camden-on-Gauley, W.Va., Bonnie Hissam, Martinsburg, W.Va., Connie Amos, Cottle, W.Va.
Preceding her in death are John Boggs, Joe Bill Boggs, Frank Boggs, Larry Boggs, Betty Martha Boggs.
In 1958, she married her longtime love, Joe Zangari. Together they had three children, Roy Zangari, Ross Zangari, and Mary Zangari-Griffith. She was a devoted and dedicated wife, mother, and mother-in-law (Lynn, Jeanie, and Opie.) She treasured her family and every moment spent with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma to nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was a lover of good Italian food, music, and all sports, but she especially had a soft spot for Vince Gill and Derek Jeter.
Professionally, she was a jack of all trades; however, her true calling was helping others. She had a heart of gold and enough sass to fill a stadium. She will be forever loved and missed.
The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks for the caring staff of Summersville Memorial Hospital, as well as Summersville Memorial Extended Care Facility.
Mass of Christian Services:
On Friday, February 21, friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. at Simon - Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, W.Va. Rosary will be conducted at 7:45 p.m.
Services will continue Saturday, February 22, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Richwood, W.Va., with Father Quy Dang officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020