PENNY LYNN STAFFORD, 61, of Scott Depot, passed away October 31, 2019, at CAMC Memorial.
She was born March 25, 1958, in Quantico, Virginia, to the late William Burke and Rea Burke Peters. Penny was a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Samantha Stafford and Elizabeth Ellison; grandchild, Hayden Ellison; sister, Helen Cappello; and uncle, Jack Burke.
A celebration of Penny's life will be held at Scott Depot Bible Church, 4956 Teays Valley Road, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019