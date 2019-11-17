|
|
PENNY STONE, 71, of Ravenswood, passed away on November 14, 2019, following a long illness, at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.
She was born on September 15, 1948, in Charleston, daughter of Howard and Billie Sampson.
Penny was a Christian by faith. She graduated in 1966 from DuPont High School. Penny was a loving mom and grandma, and she loved to scrapbook.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Earl Stone; children, Wayne Stone of Ravenswood, Deanna Kelley (Mike) of Santa Fe, N.M., Kristie Simmons (Donald) of Charleston, and Paul Stone of Pickerington, Ohio; grandchildren, Erin and Shane Kelley, and Jurnie and Chase Simmons; and sisters, Carol Haynes (Dickie) of Sissonville and Linda Morris of Sissonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret.
Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, with Reverend Mark Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook. com/roushfuneralhome.
The obituary may be viewed on our website at www. roushfuneralhome.net.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019