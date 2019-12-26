|
|
PENNY SUE COTTRILL, 70, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., passed away December 20, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 52 years, Bobby Lee Cottrill; her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Colleen Cottrill; her mother, Betty Miller; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Alicia Sergent; and sister, Debbie Armstrong. Also surviving are her two grandsons, Aaron and Brandon.
Penny Sue enjoyed traveling, going to Busch Gardens, going to the casino, researching genealogy and was a loving wife, mother and grandma. Penny loved to collect hummingbird memorabilia. Penny was a graduate of Marshall University with a medical records degree.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019