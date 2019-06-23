PERRY DWIGHT CARPER, 86, of Procious, passed away at the Hubbard Hospice House on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

He was the son of the late Fredrick and Beulah Procious Carper, and predeceased by his grandparents, Ballard and Cora Carper, and Will and Addie Procious.

Perry developed his work ethic and honed his entrepreneurial skills early in life by delivering the morning and evening paper on the west side of Charleston, selling donuts from a wagon on Saturday mornings, and working as a caddy at the local country club.

Prior to his senior year of high school, his family returned to Procious. He helped his father build a grocery business that would play an important role in the community for three generations. After graduation from Clay County High School, class of 1951, he worked and attended college classes, exploring his interests in both forestry and journalism. He was soon drafted and served his country in the Army during the Korean War.

After the war, he returned to Procious and built his own business, Perry's Amoco, which later become the Procious Exxon. After the retirement of his parents, he also took over the operation of Carper's Grocery with his wife. He was always supportive of community activities and played an early role in the development of the ramp dinner in Clay County.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who had enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, ginsenging and spending time at both his camp and farm with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan "Gracie" Reed Carper; his sons, Mike (Lindy) and Jay (Donna) of Procious, and Shawn (Kellie) of Charleston; his grandchildren and their families Gavin, Emily, Corey, and Gracelyn; and his sister Janet Osborne of Bickmore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family.

The family expresses their gratitude to the Hubbard Hospice House and Glasgow Health and Rehab Center for Perry's care.

In lieu of flowers, Perry was a disabled veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion, please than a veteran for their service.

Arrangements will be made under the direction of the Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 23 to June 25, 2019