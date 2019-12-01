|
|
PERRY EUGENE CASTO, 68, of Evans, passed away November 29 2019, after a long battle with ALS.
He was born April 29, 1951, in Nitro, to the late Clinton and Margie Casto. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Hill.
Perry grew up on Tyler Mountain and graduated from Nitro High School. He served his country as a U.S. Marine. Perry retired from the WV Dept. of Environmental Protection and attended the First United Pentecostal Church in Ravenswood. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, June Casto; daughters, April Queen (Bill) of Cross Lanes, Eva Townson (Chad) of Charleston; son, Josh Casto (Jessica) of Charleston; sister, Julia Snodgrass of Nitro; brothers, Buck Casto (Alesia) of Red House and Randy Casto (Beth) of Buffalo; grandchildren, Justin, Stephen, Emily, Zoe, Ezra, Skyla, Jackson, Alex, Corina, and Jozie; great - grandchildren, Alice, and Jayden on the way. He will be missed by his "pal," as he called his dog, Hank. He was loved by many nieces and nephews and had many friends.
A special thanks to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston. Also, a very special thank you to the ALS staff (Cris, Brianna, Candy, and Kara) at the VA ALS Medical Center in Clarksburg.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Bishop Gary Johnson and Rev. David Johnston officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later time.
Friends may visit one hour prior to service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019