PETER L. "PETE" SMITH, 63, of Quick, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at home.
Pete was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, class of 1975. He retired after over 20 years of service with the WV American Water Company. He enjoyed riding his side by side, jeep, being outdoors, and hunting. He was a Golden Gloves boxing winner in his weight class, enjoyed playing basketball and coaching the local church team. Pete was always very friendly, had a great sense of humor, and claimed that no one could beat him at corn hole.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 29 years, Joyce Smith; mothers, Stella Smith and Ruby Smith; son, Andrew Smith; brothers, Bobby Smith, Glen Smith, Joker Smith, Buster Smith.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Kenneth) Agee; brother, Bernard (Susie) Smith; sisters, Belva Weese and Betty Koontz; grandchildren, Kaleigh (Steven) Morris, Aiden Crider, and Emily Crider; great-grandchild, Kayson Morris; and companion, Judy Judy.
A service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Moales officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019