PETER R. PAYNE, "Pete," 67, of Charleston, passed away March 21, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was born June 15, 1952, in Charleston, to the late Bob and Pauline Rich Payne.
Pete was the winning pitcher in the first Big League World Series 1968, and was undefeated. He has been interviewed several times over the years.
He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1970, and was the pastor at Bedford Chapel Church, Milton, for 12 years.
He loved WVU Football and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Surviving, son, Shane; grandchildren, Destinee Lester, Mark, Michael, and KaLea Payne; two twin great - grandchildren; cousins and best friends, Jimmy A. Lotts, John Staats; and cousins, Sandra Nester, Stephanie Gardner.
A Celebration of Pete's Life will be held at a later date, and will be announced.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020