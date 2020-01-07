|
PEYTON LYNN KING
On January 3rd, 2020, 38 weeks into her mother's pregancy, Peyton Lynn King passed away in her mother's womb. She was born at 11:12 a.m. on January 4th, 2020.
Peyton was born with beautiful black hair and feet too big for her socks. She, no doubt, would have been her sister Carson's best friend and biggest fan. Carson would have loved her and kissed her like the wonderful big sister she would have been. Peyton was held, kissed, and loved by her mother and father for every second that was possible. She will be dearly missed.
Peyton leaves behind her mother, Ashley Lynn King; father, Michael Anthony King; and sister, Carson Lea King.
She is also survived by her grandparents, Mike and Jamie Walker, Mary (Tim) Radcliff, and Tony (Chris) King; aunts, Emily (Michael) Donnelly, Hollie (Josh) Hough, and Samantha King; uncle, Aaron Walker; cousins, Katherine Legg, Kaidence Donnelly, Kiley Donnelly, Kynadi Donnelly, and Charlotte Donnelly; great-grandmothers, Ruth Walker, Emma Lou Neal, and Carol McClelland; and great-grandfather, Percy Neal.
A memorial visitation service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at Randolph Street Baptist Church in Charleston.
A burial service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Victor.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020