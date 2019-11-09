Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip J. Moore Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip J. Moore Jr. Obituary
PHILIP J. MOORE JR., 86, of St. Albans, passed away November 5, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
He was born in Charleston, to the late Philip J. and Dorothy Shonk Moore. Philip was a graduate of Charleston High School and Virginia Tech. He served his country during the 1950s in the United States Army.
Philip enjoyed fly fishing, and cross country skiing. He was a huge VA Tech fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Marshall Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Moore of Bradenton, Fla.; daughter, Karen Lynn Moore Thomas, of Culloden; son, Mark Allen Moore of Charleston; daughter-in-law, Rosa Smith Moore of St. Albans; brother, Steven Moore of Bradenton. Fla.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins.
Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. The family will receive family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the funeral home.
He will be laid to rest in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to: Virginia Tech, 800 Washington Street, SW, Blacksburg, VA 24061.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -