|
|
PHILIP J. MOORE JR., 86, of St. Albans, passed away November 5, 2019, at CAMC General Hospital, Charleston.
He was born in Charleston, to the late Philip J. and Dorothy Shonk Moore. Philip was a graduate of Charleston High School and Virginia Tech. He served his country during the 1950s in the United States Army.
Philip enjoyed fly fishing, and cross country skiing. He was a huge VA Tech fan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Marshall Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Moore of Bradenton, Fla.; daughter, Karen Lynn Moore Thomas, of Culloden; son, Mark Allen Moore of Charleston; daughter-in-law, Rosa Smith Moore of St. Albans; brother, Steven Moore of Bradenton. Fla.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins.
Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. The family will receive family and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at the funeral home.
He will be laid to rest in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations made to: Virginia Tech, 800 Washington Street, SW, Blacksburg, VA 24061.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019