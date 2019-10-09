|
|
PHILIP JOSEPH BENDER II, 82, husband of the late Karn Bender, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Philip J. and Josephine Ferguson Bender.
Mr. Bender served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Brookwood Church and enjoyed working crossword puzzles, cross-stitching, and was a Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Kirsten Harkness and husband, William, of Greer, SC; son, Philip Bender, III and wife, Catherine, of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren; eight great - grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie Jo Gibbs.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11, at Brookwood Church, followed by burial in the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Pl., Simpsonville, SC 29681; or to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www. thomasmcafee.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019