PHILIP SCOTT JOHNSON, 66, of Beaufort, SC, passed away October 27, 2019.
Scott was born January 20, 1953, in South Charleston, WV, to Arthur and Leota Frances (Hardman) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur, and mother, Leota Frances.
He is survived by his sister, LuAnn Hooper; his children, Lora Beth Johnson and Nathan Johnson (wife Jennifer Johnson); his grandchildren, Rebecca and Josie; nieces, Mary Frances DeCarlo and Sarah Morris; and friends.
He was a former Marine who enjoyed fishing, watching TV, dogs, and numerous hobbies. He will be remembered as talented man in everything he touched.
In accordance with his wishes, his body will be cremated, and no services held. His remains will be placed at the Beaufort National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank CAMC Cancer Center, the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC staff, Seth with NHC Home Health, and Candis with CARIS for trying to make his final journey pleasant.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019
