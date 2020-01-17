|
|
PHILLIP E. DRIGGS SR., age 83, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Phillip was born in South Charleston, W.Va., to Harry Driggs and Thelma Driggs on June 27, 1936. He graduated from South Charleston High School in 1954 and attended Morris Harvey College.
Phil began working in the grocery business at Kroger in the 1950s and spend many years in management with Fas-Chek and Drug Emporium.
He loved woodworking, drawing, and singing in the church choir. He was an avid "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" watcher, as well as televised ballgames. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and home health who helped take care of him.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife, Nancy Driggs; and his sister, Susan Samples.
Survivors include his stepson, Bill Bagby (Debbie); sons, Phillip Driggs Jr., Jeff Driggs, Chris Driggs, James Driggs and Jody Driggs (Rachel); sisters, Judy Bowden and Becky Cook; nine grandchildren; three great - grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 19, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, West Virginia 25314, with Rev. Jamie Strickler officiating. Visitation is at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may also be made in his name to St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020