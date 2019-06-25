Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
PHILLIP KELLER, Master Gunnery Sergeant United States Marine Corps Retired, 76, of Beaufort, S.C., husband of Ellen Topliff Keller, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Phillip proudly served his country in the Marine Corps where he served for 30 years. He was predeceased by his first wife Fuji M. Keller, parents Andrew and Thelma Blount Keller, and siblings Harold Wade Keller, Grace Ellen Wilson, Belva Scohoolcraft, Catherine Tucker, and Frances Mack.
Phillip is survived by his wife, three children, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A graveside service for Phillip will be held 1 p.m., Friday, June 28, at Beaufort National Cemetery with Marine Corps Honors.
www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019
