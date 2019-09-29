Home

Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
(304) 548-6611
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
Phillip Warren White Obituary

PHILLIP WARREN WHITE, 40, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 27, 2019, at CAMC General after a short illness.
He was a loving son, and fianc e.
He is survived by the love of his life, Jeanette Nicholson; father, Harry Lee White; mother, Glena V. LaHugh; and furry friend, Odie.
The visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, at Matics Funeral, Home Clendenin, W.Va. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Matics Funeral Home, with Pastor Darris Barker officiating. Burial will be at Clendenin Memorial Gardens, Clendenin.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuenral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
