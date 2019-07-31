|
PHYLIS J. SMITH KAPP, 84, of Winifrede, died July 25, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband of 62 years: Darrell Ivan Kapp; parents, Golden G. and Nellie R. Coleman Smith; three brothers and one sister.
Surviving are sons: Ivan James (Vickie) Kapp of Winifrede, Charles Dewayne (Trina) Kapp of Chespaeake; daughter, Marsha Fay (Felix) Harris of Dunbar; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral and burial was held in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. There was no visitation.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019