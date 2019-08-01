|
PHYLLIS ANN "BOOKIE" COOK, 84, of Ottawa, went home to be with the Lord July 29, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on April 4, 1935, to the late Ed and Freda Mullins of Blair.
Phyllis was a faithful and beloved member of the Laurel City FWB Church for over 60 years. She loved her church and her church family. Within the church she taught in VBS, Sunday school and loved singing in the choir, which her favorite song was "Hand In Hand with Jesus." Phyllis was a devoted deacon's wife for over 60 years. Her favorite past time was writing poems about Heaven and her Lord and Savior. She loved to cook, sew and spend time with her family and friends. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor for over 32 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 10 brothers and sisters, Kenny, Tom, Claude, Cebert and Ed Jr., also Margaret Coots, Delores Jean "Sis" Eastham, Maxine Clark, Katherine Salmon and Helen Boehm.
She is survived by her beloved husband and companion, Max, of whom she loved and cherished for over 67 years; sons, Gary (Carla) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Ronnie (Marcy) of Ottawa, Danny (Georgann) of Jeffrey, and David of Low Gap; one daughter, Joyce (Brad) Goodwin of Jeffrey; two nieces, Vicky Lynn (Larry) Guy and Jeannie (Timmy) Price, all of Raleigh, N.C., who she and Max loved and raised as their own from infancy after the death of their mother; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Janice Mullins of Blair and Mary Cook of Indianapolis, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank the caregivers of Mom, Rose Hill and Georgia Dent for their wonderful love and care they gave her during her years of illness. Also, to Home Health and Dignity Hospice, both of Chapmanville, and for many workers who cared for her, we are forever grateful to every one of you for your love, care and support.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, at the Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church, with Rev. Don Austin and grandson Josh Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Low Gap, Madison.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in honor of Phyllis to Dignity Hospice, P.O. Box 4304, Chapmanville, WV 25508.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019