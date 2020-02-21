|
PHYLLIS ANN (HAYES) DOTSON, 75, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord February 16, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
She was born in Elkview and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Delphia (Huffman) Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Orville, Raymond, Junior, Earl, Bruce, Clyde and Danny Hayes; sisters, Shirley Naylor and Ruth Blackwell.
She was a member of Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle, graduate of Clendenin High School, former employee of Big Bear and Smith's Food Fair.
She is survived by husband of 54 years, Robert "Banjo" Dotson; daughters, Cathy (Lee) Elmore, Kimberly (Mike) Tinsley, Lisa (Brian) Legg; grandchildren, Matt (Mandana) Tallman, Robbie (Julia) Elmore, Hollie (Mark) Neely, Jacob (Cristal) Wilson, Ben (Annika) Woodson and Chris Woodson; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; many nieces and nephews; and sister, Erma Harper.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Matics Funeral Home, P.O. Box 549, Clendenin, WV 25045 to offset the cost of funeral expenses.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle. The funeral will immediately follow at the Church at 12:30 p.m., with Chaplain Joseph Naylor and Pastor Tim Harper officiating. A private burial will be at Clendenin Memorial Gardens, Clendenin.
Matics Funeral Home is proud to serve the Dotson family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020