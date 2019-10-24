|
PHYLLIS ANN FERRELL, 90, of Cary, N.C., passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at First Baptist Church, Second Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service at First Baptist Church, St. Albans. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Ferrell Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019