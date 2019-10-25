|
PHYLLIS ANN FERRELL, 90, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Phyllis was born in Hinton, West Virginia, on January 22, 1929, to Virginia (Meador) Topping and William Meador. Phyllis was preceded in death by her only sibling, Jimmy, her mother Virginia Topping, step-father, Irving Topping and dear husband, Bill Joe Ferrell.
Phyllis and Billy were married in 1946 and lived in Texas for a couple years while Billy was in the Army. After his discharge they moved to the Kanawha Valley where they resided for most of their lives until moving to Cary, North Carolina, in 2007 to be closer to family.
Phyllis continued her education when Charles and Steve were in Junior High, High School age and graduated from West Virginia State College in 1970 with a degree in Education. She later continued her education, taking classes at Marshall University while she worked, eventually getting her Masters in Elementary Education. During all this time she worked in education as a Teacher, Principal and eventually becoming Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education for Kanawha County. She resigned that position in October of 1981. After that Phyllis and Billy Joe spent several years managing the Parchment Valley Conference Center outside of Ripley, West Virginia for the West Virginia Baptist Convention. After that time, Phyllis and Billy Joe moved back to St. Albans and continued their work at First Baptist Church. They moved to North Carolina to be near family and lived out their lives in North Carolina.
Phyllis is survived by two sons, Charles (Brenda) and Steven (Barbara); six grandchildren, Shawn (Kristen), Devon (Chris), Jason (Cynthia), Heather (George), Amber (Clay) and Chessie (Brad) and five great-grandchildren; Logan, Kayla, Cassidy, Riley and Lily.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at First Baptist Church, Second Street and Sixth Ave., St. Albans, with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service at First Baptist Church, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia 22314.
bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, West Virginia
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019