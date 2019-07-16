PHYLLIS ANN HEDRICK, 79, of Spencer, West Virginia, died July 14, 2019, at her daughter's home in Bridegport, West Virginia.

Phyllis was born September 16, 1939, in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Cartha and Rachel Boyd Dotson. She was retired from Spencer Newspapers with many years of service and was an active member of the St. Johns United Methodist Church in Spencer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Hedrick in 1999.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and L. J. Soltesz of Bridegport; one granddaughter, Jenna Soltesz; and two sisters, Val Carter of Kentucky and Arthena Goddard of Washington.

Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 17, at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Rev. Carl D. Tribett officiating. Burial will be in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery near Sam Black Church, West Virginia. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Phyllis's honor to the St. Johns United Methodist Church, 335 Church Street, Spencer, WV 25276. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019