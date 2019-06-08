

PHYLLIS ANN TIGNOR, 79, of Charleston, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her home. Her strong faith carried her through life.

Phyllis loved being with her family, and cared for many other children and loved each one. She also enjoyed working in her yard and loved flowers.

Phyllis was preceded in death by both of her parents, John and Tressie Smith; brothers, Russell Smith, Raymond Smith, and Hershel Smith; nephew, Eddie Tignor; grandson, Daniel Jett.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Tignor, of 58 years; son, Brian Tignor (Debbie); daughter, Lisa Ann Taylor; brother, Charles Smith (Linda); sisters, Vada Kidd, Lou Taylor (Freddie); grandchildren, Zack Taylor, Cole Taylor, Nathan Jett, Andrew J. Tignor; great-grandchildren, Zeppelin Taylor, and Ariel Jett; and countless nieces and nephews that she loved.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Clarence Deel officiating. Burial to follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Visitation will be 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Hafer Funeral Home.

