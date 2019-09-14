|
PHYLLIS AUDREY (BACKUS) LEGG, 74, departed for her heavenly home on September 13, 2019.
Born on April 9, 1945, she was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lydia (Keith) Backus.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, John Legg of Belva; sons, Terry (Sherry) Legg of Belva and Gary (Rose) Legg of Belva; daughter, Candy (Kevin) Scarbrough of Belva; six grandchildren; five great - grandchildren; sisters, Pearl Brown of Belva and Gladys Huff of Lafayette, Ga.; brother, Billy Foster of Montgomery; niece by birth but daughter by heart, Ginny Foster of Dixie; and special cousin, Pribble Davis.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 16, at Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie, with Pastor Shane Wynn officiating. Burial will follow in the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may gather with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Legg Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019