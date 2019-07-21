Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hertrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Bell Reynolds Hertrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Bell Reynolds Hertrick Obituary

On June 26, 2019, God took another Angel home, PHYLLIS G. BELL REYNOLDS HERTRICK.
Born in Milton, W.Va., she was a school teacher at Poca Middle School and cheerleader sponsor for many years. She was a medical coder in Florida and a correctional officer in Texas, where she resided in Point Blank.
Phyllis, 76, passed away in the comfort of her own home, with family at her side.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Hertrick; brother, Frank; children, Mike, Phillip and Valerie; grandchildren, Steven and wife Kimberly, Jessica, Kayla, Alexxiss; great - grandchildren, Peyton, Abigail and Megyn; sisters, Paula Gantt and Sharon Mays; nieces, Adrienne, Meredith; nephews, Chris, Pete and Jessie; and many great nephews and nieces.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries