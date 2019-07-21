|
On June 26, 2019, God took another Angel home, PHYLLIS G. BELL REYNOLDS HERTRICK.
Born in Milton, W.Va., she was a school teacher at Poca Middle School and cheerleader sponsor for many years. She was a medical coder in Florida and a correctional officer in Texas, where she resided in Point Blank.
Phyllis, 76, passed away in the comfort of her own home, with family at her side.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Hertrick; brother, Frank; children, Mike, Phillip and Valerie; grandchildren, Steven and wife Kimberly, Jessica, Kayla, Alexxiss; great - grandchildren, Peyton, Abigail and Megyn; sisters, Paula Gantt and Sharon Mays; nieces, Adrienne, Meredith; nephews, Chris, Pete and Jessie; and many great nephews and nieces.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019