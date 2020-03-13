|
|
PHYLLIS "SUE" BROWN, of Nitro, was born on March 14th, 1934, and she went Home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 11th, 2020.
Sue was preceded in death by her son: Paul "Nick" Brown Jr.; parents: Charles Kenny and Mattie Amick Fleshman; sisters: Evelyn Williams, Edith Starling, Katherine Totman, and Betty Dennis; brothers: Charles, Billy, Wallace, Herbert and Russell Fleshman.
Sue is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Paul Brown Sr.; children: Richard Brown and wife Peggy and Susan McGuire; grandchildren; Jessica (Dayton) Wilson, LeighAnn McGuire, Kristopher (Sandee) Brown, and Tara (Richie) Davis; great - grandchildren; Ethan and Emma Lacy, Jace Davis, Jacob and Lucas Wilson.
Sue attended the West Virginia Home Mission Church in Nitro and formerly attended Bethany Baptist Church in St. Albans.
A celebration of Sue's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the West Virginia Home Mission, 1109 Benamati Ave, Nitro, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the service will begin at 12 p.m., with Pastor Butch Leadman and Pastor Richie Davis officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Sue's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 13, 2020