PHYLLIS CAROL PRITT, of Hurricane, passed away on July 12, 2019, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Friends may visit an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow and more information can be found at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to handle the Pritt family's arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019