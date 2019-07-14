Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Pritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Carol Pritt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Carol Pritt Obituary
PHYLLIS CAROL PRITT, of Hurricane, passed away on July 12, 2019, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Friends may visit an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow and more information can be found at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to handle the Pritt family's arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now