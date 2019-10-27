|
|
PHYLLIS E. SAFREED, 91, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Glasgow Health and rehabilitation Center, Glasgow.
She was born in Mallory to the late Ernest E. and Ruth Clendenin Williams. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Wing, Margie Carter, Jean Reed, Virginia Ross, Sandra Jo Westfall and Carol Van Dyke; brother, Mike Williams.
Phyllis worked at C & P Telephone Company. She was a volunteer at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, for over 35 years. She is a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.
She was a graduate of South Charleston High School, class of 1947. She was also a member of the West Albans Gardens Club and the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are her loving husband of 70 years, Carroll R. "Chief or Cheep" Safreed of St. Albans; daughter, Deborah Burdette (Charles "Bo") of St. Albans; son, Carroll "Chip" Safreed Jr. (Mary) of Sequim, WA; sister, Ramona Beaver of CA; brother, William Fenton Williams of Cleveland, TN; three grandchildren, Brent, Casey and Sam; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Lauryn.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E Street, South Charleston, with celebrant Rev. John Finnell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019