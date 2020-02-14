|
|
PHYLLIS LORETTA (LOVEJOY) GILLISPIE, 72, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Gillispie.
She was loving mother, grandmother, great - grandmother and friend to many.
She is survived by her son, Billy (Patty) Gillispie, and daughter, Phyllis (Arthur) Forbes of Hurricane; grandchildren, William "Bub" (Lisa) Gillispie, Chris (Shannon) Forbes, Matt (Francis) Forbes, Cody (Taylor) Forbes; and 13 great-grandchildren.
At her request, a private service will held.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020