PHYLLIS HAYNES LYNCH, 97, of Charleston, passed away on April 8, 2020.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, C. Williams "Bill" Lynch. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Dock D. and Estel Miller Haynes.
She is survived by her children, C. Rodney Lynch (Barbara) of Florida, Peggy Erlewine (Steven) of Charleston, and Timothy Lynch (Sandra) of Tyler Mountain. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly Lynch and Damon Lynch of Georgia, Chris Erlewine (Carrie) and Jennifer Cajohn (Michael) of Charleston, and Rachel Parsons (Peter) and Curtis Lynch (Misty) of Charleston. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Haynes Whittington; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by six siblings, Vernon "Bill" Haynes (Gladys), Rev. O.F. Haynes (Garnet), Orville D. Haynes (Mary Ellen), Denver W. "Dick" Haynes (June), Rev. L.C. "Tom" Haynes (Mary), and Glapia Cavender (Ralph).
Phyllis attended Charleston Business School, was employed by Union Carbide, and was an Enrolled Agent with the IRS. She retired from her own business, Accounting & Tax Services Inc.
Phyllis was member of the Charleston First Church of the Nazarene where she held the office of treasure and served in many capacities of the church. She also served as District Treasurer for the WV South District of the Church of the Nazarene. During the last several years of her life, she faithfully attended Fisher Chapel U.M.C. with her sister.
We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Richard Hayes Jr., Miranda Broyles, APN, with the Palliative Care Center, and the staff at Hubbard Hospice House who gave such amazing care to Phyllis Lynch and her family.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations, a private family graveside service will be held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. Contributions will also be accepted on the Hubbard Hospice House site, https://www.hospice carewv.org/hubbard-hospice -house.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Lynch family.
Online condolences can be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 12, 2020