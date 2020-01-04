|
PHYLLIS JANE (WHITE) ELLIS, 96, departed this life peacefully on December 31, 2019, just before noon, with her family by her side. "Her children rise up and call her blessed." Proverbs 31:28. True of Phyllis, she was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was born April 7, 1923, in Logan, to Grover Cleveland White and Adda Mae (Shaw) White, one of six children, all of whom pre-deceased her. She graduated valedictorian from Logan High School at the age of 17.
Phyllis met and married Cleedis W. (Slim) Ellis, a Trailways bus driver, who transported WWII military enlistees to and from the draft board where she worked. Together they raised their five children in Henlawson, and also welcomed a young niece, Billie Jo, and nephew, Jackie Lee, into their home for several years following the untimely death of their mother. As a young mother, Phyllis was busy cooking, cleaning, sewing, gardening and canning to provide for her family. She involved her children in church, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, cheerleading, and more. She was a skilled seamstress, creating gorgeous special occasion and prom gowns for each of her three daughters. She was known for her natural beauty and became the local Avon lady for several years while her children were in school.
Phyllis and Slim grieved deeply by the sudden loss of their daughter Adda Mae at age 35 and their son Daniel at age 33. She retired from Logan General Hospital in 1988 after a 25-year career and relocated to Charleston, to be near her son, Paige. Phyllis and Slim were married for 44 years before his death in late 1988.
Phyllis was an avid reader and enjoyed classical music. She loved the sounds of nature, especially the singing of birds. Always an intellectual and a very private person, she independently studied psychology and human nature. After she became a widow, she became a world traveler with her daughters, Pat and Jeanne, and then her longtime companion, Paul Hager, until his death in 1995. She traveled to Hawaii, China, Europe, Alaska, and all over mainland America. She learned to drive at age 40 and driving quickly became a passion for her, and she loved the freedom it brought her to explore.
She acknowledged Christ as her Lord and Savior and attended Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Charleston for several years when she was able to do so. She always looked for the good in people, and she expected those around her to do the same, never complaining. Suffering with arthritis and osteoporosis, she spent the last four years as a resident of Cedar Ridge Nursing Home facility north of Charleston, where she was well loved by the staff who were so attentive in providing gentle care of her. Special thanks to Brenda, Annie, Amy, Belinda, Bobby, Laura and others.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, named above; her siblings, Jack, Namon, Doris, G.C., and an infant brother; husband, Slim; daughter, Adda Mae; son, Daniel; grandson, Chris Lazar; and her long time companion, Paul Hager.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Staton Knox (Gary) of Scottsdale, AZ; son, Richard Paige Ellis (Joyce) of Charleston; and daughter, Patricia MacHoltz (Ray) of Happy Jack, AZ. Also surviving are grandchildren, Todd Lazar (Sherry) of Weeki Wachee, FL, David Staton (Tracy) of Charleston, Derrick Staton (Dana) of Phoenix, AZ, Dane Staton of Phoenix, AZ, Keith Atkins of Logan, Jennifer Grando of Livonia, MI, Danielle Ellis (Josh) of South Charleston and Christina Ellis of Charleston, Wendy MacHoltz of Happy Jack, AZ, Velyda Shaw of Fremont, NE, and Virginia MacHoltz (Brad) of Phoenix, AZ, Jeffrey Knox (Kathleen) of Charleston, and Jason Knox (Chelle) of Long Beach, CA. Her great - grandchildren are Amanda Connolly of Barcelona, Spain, Austin Staton of Phoenix, AZ; Holly, Jessica, and Wade Staton of Charleston; and Savannah Staton of Knoxville, TN; Kaylee Livingston of Dunbar, Lauren Knox of Charleston, Tyler and Brandon Knox of Phoenix, AZ, Naiyah Rae Farmer of London, Tate and Grady Moeller of Fremont, NE, Gavin and Devon of Phoenix, AZ, Sophia and Amelia Grando of Livonia, MI, Cheyenne Crabill of Charleston, Skylynn Maynard of Charleston, and Derek and Ezra Ellis of South Charleston. Great - great - grandchildren residing in London are Ryker, Anden, and Ellys Farmer.
A brief graveside service is planned for Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 4, 2020