Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
Phyllis Jean Cadle

Phyllis Jean Cadle Obituary

PHYLLIS JEAN CADLE, 84, of Charleston, passed away November 29, 2019, in CAMC, Teays Valley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Cadle Sr.; son, Robert Dawson; and her parents, Norval Dye and Helen Saunders Dye.
Phyllis worked at O. J. Morrison Department Store in sales, FMC in electrical, and Valley Dairy as a packer. She was a member of New Horizon Worship Center, Cross Lanes, and a member of TOPS. She was also an election supply commissioner for Kanawha County.
Surviving are sons, Billy Cadle Jr. and wife Becky, Darrell Cadle and son-in-law Larry Tucker; daughter, Jackie Knight and husband D.J.; son, Steve Dawson and Trena; brother, Kenneth W. Dye and wife Phyllis; sisters, Barbara A. Dye and Doris M. Feazell; loving dog, Gigi; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Jeff Nichols officiating. Private family burial will follow in Tinsley - Murphy Family Cemetery, Tyler Mountain, Charleston.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Cadle family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
