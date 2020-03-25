Home

Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery
Phyllis Jean Lesher

PHYLLIS JEAN LESHER, 68, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020, at CAMC General after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Dewey Everett Tignor and Ivy Marie Monk Tignor. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Hattie Marion; and brother, John Tignor.
Phyllis was a member of Leatherwood Primitive Advent Christian Church. She was also a beautician and a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley Alan Lesher; daughter, Teresa Diaz; brother, David Tignor; sisters, Margie Shawver and Martha Tignor; grandchildren, Myranda Diaz, Monika Turner (Matt) Cody Diaz (Sarah) and Lateen Diaz; step grandchildren, Melissa Belcher and Richard Diaz; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Destiny, Alexus, Hayleigh, Kenzie, Stephen, Maddy, Carter, MaKinlee, Kyson, Breylea, Jakob, Issiah, Isabella, Kadon and Michael.
Due to the Coronavirus concerns, there will only be a graveside service, which will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating.
Matics Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 25, 2020
