PHYLLIS JEAN LESHER, 68, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020, at CAMC General after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Dewey Everett Tignor and Ivy Marie Monk Tignor. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Hattie Marion; and brother, John Tignor.
Phyllis was a member of Leatherwood Primitive Advent Christian Church. She was also a beautician and a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley Alan Lesher; daughter, Teresa Diaz; brother, David Tignor; sisters, Margie Shawver and Martha Tignor; grandchildren, Myranda Diaz, Monika Turner (Matt) Cody Diaz (Sarah) and Lateen Diaz; step grandchildren, Melissa Belcher and Richard Diaz; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Destiny, Alexus, Hayleigh, Kenzie, Stephen, Maddy, Carter, MaKinlee, Kyson, Breylea, Jakob, Issiah, Isabella, Kadon and Michael.
Due to the Coronavirus concerns, there will only be a graveside service, which will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating.
Matics Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 25, 2020