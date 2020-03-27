|
|
PHYLLIS JUNE MORRIS, 81, of Charleston, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at home surrounded by family after a long battle with Cancer.
She was born on March 24, 1938, in Charleston. She was a retired school bus driver for the Kanawha County Board of Education, and a United State Navy Veteran. Phyllis loved life. She enjoyed gardening, making homemade jellies for family and friends and spoiling her Canine companion, "Peanut."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie Brooks and Delphia (Belcher) Payne; her daughter, Jerri (Morris) Taylor; brothers, Johnny Sparks, Jack Sparks; and sister, Elaine Madden.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Lynn Duty of Charleston; brothers, Glenn D. (Patricia) Payne of Charleston, Leslie E. (Evelyn) Payne of Quinwood, and sister, Edana E. Moten of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Jamie Logan of Charleston; and great-grandson, Tyson Morris of Charleston. She is also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to her good friend, Louis Casdorph, and niece, Buffy Payne, for the care and dedication during her illness. A special thank you to the health care staff of Hospice Care, Amedisys Home Health and Aspire Health.
At Phyllis' request, her body will be cremated and no services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice Care or a in memory of Phyllis.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 27, 2020