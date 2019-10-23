Home

FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
Phyllis Short
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
Phyllis June Short


1935 - 2019
Phyllis June Short Obituary
Phyllis June Short

PHYLLIS JUNE SHORT, 84, of Belle, passed away at home October 20, 2019, following a long illness.
She was a homemaker and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Bobby Short Sr.; brothers, Clarence, Carl and Elmer Craigo; sisters, G. Juanita Stevens, Sylvia Dunford and Leoma Craigo; and parents, Lawrence and Ivy Persinger Craigo.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby Jr. and Anna Marie Short of Charleston, Steve and Theresa Short of Belle; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and John Priddy of Belle; grandchildren, Matthew and Steve Allen Short, John Edward and Chasity Priddy, Robbie and Kevin Hicks; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Tylar, Seth, Lucas, Shane, Maddie, Molly and Drake.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Roy Short officiating. Interment will follow in Ward Cemetery, Cedar Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019
