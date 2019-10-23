|
Phyllis June Short
PHYLLIS JUNE SHORT, 84, of Belle, passed away at home October 20, 2019, following a long illness.
She was a homemaker and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Bobby Short Sr.; brothers, Clarence, Carl and Elmer Craigo; sisters, G. Juanita Stevens, Sylvia Dunford and Leoma Craigo; and parents, Lawrence and Ivy Persinger Craigo.
Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby Jr. and Anna Marie Short of Charleston, Steve and Theresa Short of Belle; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and John Priddy of Belle; grandchildren, Matthew and Steve Allen Short, John Edward and Chasity Priddy, Robbie and Kevin Hicks; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Tylar, Seth, Lucas, Shane, Maddie, Molly and Drake.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Roy Short officiating. Interment will follow in Ward Cemetery, Cedar Grove. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 23, 2019