|
|
|
PHYLLIS M. (FRASHURE) MARKS, 92, of Glenville, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of June 22, 2019, at Genesis Health Care, Glenville Center, following an extended illness. Funeral service will be at Glenville Church of Christ at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28. Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Following graveside services, dinner is being prepared at the church building. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Phyllis Marks with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 26 to June 28, 2019
Read More