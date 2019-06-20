

PHYLLIS M. RAYNES, 86, of Buffalo, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, following a long illness.

Born April 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Malinda Jividen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanette Capocefalo; sisters, Doris Jean Jividen, Clara Jividen and Norma Lee Curtiss; brothers, Warren Jividen, Otis Jividen, Dencil Jividen, Jerald Jividen and Guy Jividen.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Donald E. Raynes; sons, Mike (Connie) Raynes of Buffalo and Wayne Raynes of Atlanta Ga.; grandchildren, Traci (Shaun) Ryan of Red House and Jennifer (Anthony) Sullivan of Jack, Ala.; great - grandchildren, Aubree Ryan, Brody Ryan, Coleston Sullivan and Tucker Sullivan; son-in-law, John Capocefalo of Winfield; brothers, Donald Jividen of Circleville, Ohio, and Gilbert Jividen of Manila Ridge, Leon.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jeanette Warner for the care and compassion she gave to Phyllis.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Pastor Mike Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jividen family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www. raynesfuneralhome.com.

Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 20 to June 22, 2019