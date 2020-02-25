|
PHYLLIS JEAN MCCLANAHAN, born January 24, 1929 in Richwood WV, entered peacefully into heaven at 91 years old on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Curtis and Olive Stull.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James Harold McClanahan, her sister, Barbara Kautz of Indiana and her brother David Stull of Hurricane.
She lived in Cross Lanes and was a 1946 graduate of Nitro High School. She worked for Kay Jewelry until she was married. Phyllis always put her family first. She was a dedicated, loving wife and took pride and joy in her two sons. She loved big family gatherings and everyone sitting around talking. She had a beautiful smile and loved to sing. It was said by many that she had a "million dollar" voice. She was a devout Christian and a member of Twin City Bible Church where she sang in the choir for many years.
Phyllis loved to read her bible and could spend hours talking about her faith. Even in her last days, she would draw strength from the love of Christ, her gift of salvation, and the promise of heaven.
She is survived by her sons, Larry, of Barboursville, and Rodney, of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Jamy (Tracy) McClanahan and Joey (Lex) McClanahan both of Huntington and Kristin (Mike) Kowalk of Greenville, South Carolina; one great grandchild Allyssa McClanahan.
A celebration of life will begin at 12 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with the funeral to follow at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Greg Blake will be officiating. Interment will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at SweetBriar Assisted Living Center for the love, compassion, and care they have given to Phyllis over the past year.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020