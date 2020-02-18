|
PHYLLIS MCGREW, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Phyllis was a faithful member of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jack McGrew, as well as her parents, Lawrence and Wilma Boggess.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Randy McGrew (Jeri Lynn) of Cross Lanes; daughter, Tammy Wallace (Greg) of Dunbar; grandchildren, Heather Horan (Mitch), Caitlin Baisden (Ryan), Miranda Pennington (Chad), Kyle Wallace (Emily), and Courtney Legg (Nathan); 7 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; sisters, Laverne Gregor (Jay), and Nadine Bailey (Larry); along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Greg Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at Keller Funeral Home. Dunbar.
ww.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020