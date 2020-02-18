Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis McGrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis McGrew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis McGrew Obituary

PHYLLIS MCGREW, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Phyllis was a faithful member of Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Jack McGrew, as well as her parents, Lawrence and Wilma Boggess.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Randy McGrew (Jeri Lynn) of Cross Lanes; daughter, Tammy Wallace (Greg) of Dunbar; grandchildren, Heather Horan (Mitch), Caitlin Baisden (Ryan), Miranda Pennington (Chad), Kyle Wallace (Emily), and Courtney Legg (Nathan); 7 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; sisters, Laverne Gregor (Jay), and Nadine Bailey (Larry); along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Greg Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at Keller Funeral Home. Dunbar.
ww.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -