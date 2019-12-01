Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Reece Wallace


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Reece Wallace Obituary
PHYLLIS REECE WALLACE, 97, of Winfield, was called home on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the home of her son, Harry Wallace.
She was born February 5, 1922, in Fremont, Neb., to the late Charles and Alice Reece.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest P. Wallace, and her brother, Charles Reece.
She is survived by her daughters, Sally Untiedt of N.C., Patty McBride (Keith Connelly) of Waterboro, S.C.; son, Harry (Vanessa) Wallace of Winfield; six grandchildren, Linsey and Molly Wallace, Andrew and Forrest Thompson, Henry and Christina Kannianen; and great-grandson, Ben Thompson.
Phyllis volunteered for the American Red Cross, taught CPR classes, worked blood banks, and worked at National and International disasters.
In addition, there will be no services. Her wishes were to donate her body to science at the West Virginia University School of Medicine.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to hospice or the American Red Cross.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -