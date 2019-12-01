|
|
PHYLLIS REECE WALLACE, 97, of Winfield, was called home on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the home of her son, Harry Wallace.
She was born February 5, 1922, in Fremont, Neb., to the late Charles and Alice Reece.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest P. Wallace, and her brother, Charles Reece.
She is survived by her daughters, Sally Untiedt of N.C., Patty McBride (Keith Connelly) of Waterboro, S.C.; son, Harry (Vanessa) Wallace of Winfield; six grandchildren, Linsey and Molly Wallace, Andrew and Forrest Thompson, Henry and Christina Kannianen; and great-grandson, Ben Thompson.
Phyllis volunteered for the American Red Cross, taught CPR classes, worked blood banks, and worked at National and International disasters.
In addition, there will be no services. Her wishes were to donate her body to science at the West Virginia University School of Medicine.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to hospice or the American Red Cross.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019