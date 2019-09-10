|
PRICILLA MARTHA
DeRAIMO, 95, of Fernandina Beach, Florida passed away at her home Friday, September 6, 2019.
Born in Ameagle, West Virginia she was a daughter of the late Burns and Bertha Bailey Osbourne.
After high school she married Okey DeRaimo during World War II. During the war she worked in a munitions plant while Okey served in the Army Air Corps. For 18 months she had to endure being the wife of a prisoner of war after his capture and had Brenda Gay, Okey spent the first few months in Stalaf I not knowing he had a daughter. They have been married 76 years. You could not find two people that loved each other more.
After the war she helped Okey build their life together as the wife of a coal miner, a homemaker and mother. Her family remembers her as a wonderful wife, a loving mother, grandmother and mother in law to her children's spouses and they all knew how dedicated she was to their family. She loved her family and enjoyed being with them anytime she could.
Mrs. DeRaimo loved quilting and won awards for some of the quilts she made. Every individual in the family has a quilt. She also has a quilt in the WV culture center
Moving with her husband to Fernandina Beach a year ago, they made their home with their son John and his wife, Deana.
In addition to her parents Mrs. DeRaimo was predeceased by her daughters, Brenda Mynes and Rosemary Massey.
She leaves behind her husband of 76 years, Okey DeRaimo; her children, John (Deana) DeRaimo of Fernandina Beach, Carolyn (John) Price, also of Fernandina Beach and Okey (Jody) DeRaimo of New Market, Maryland; two sons in law, Roy (Linda) Mynes of Fernandina Beach and David (Vicky) Massey of Lenexa, Kansas; 10 grandchildren, Angie, Mark, Brett, Mitch, Chad, Eric, Renee, Summer, Brandt and Trey as well as 10 great grandchildren.
Services for Mrs. DeRaimo will be at the Church of Christ, 23967 Daniel Boone Parkway, Peytona, WV 25154 on October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Community Hospice, 1901 Island Walkway, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019