O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Priscilla Ridenour Obituary

On Sunday, December 15, 2019, PRISCILLA S. RIDENOUR , loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of four passed away at the age of 65.
Priscilla was born November 14, 1954 in Montgomery, WV to William and Christine Bostic of Deepwater, WV. Married her high school sweetheart Dale L. Ridenour and raised three sons, Scott, Clinton, and Todd.
Priscilla had a passion for life, family, friends, and cooking. She dedicated her life to being a homemaker. She was a passionate, loving wife, and a mother to so many more than just her own children. More often than not her house was full of family and friends who would come to enjoy her, and her fantastic cooking. Priscilla's love, kindness, and friendship touched far more people than she could possibly imagine.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her mother and father, William and Christine Bostic. Husband, Dale L Ridenour. Sister, Beddie E. Lay. Brothers, Clyde E Bostic, and George Bostic. She is survived by brothers, William and Roy Bostic, her sons, Scott M Ridenour (wife) Autumn, Clinton D Ridenour (wife) Melissa, Todd A Ridenour.
Grandchildren, Julia R. Ridenour, Alexis N. Ridenour, Hunter M. Ridenour, and Arianna M. Ridenour.
A celebration of Priscilla's life will be held from 6 til 9 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019
