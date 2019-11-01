|
PRISCILLA SHIREY, 71, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from losing her battle to cancer.
Priscilla worked as an Office Supplier and Clerical in downtown Charleston for years.
She loved life spending time with friends and family, and her little pug, Nell-Nell.
Priscilla was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Lee and Manda Mary Shawver; sister, Dianna Rucker, all of Charleston.
She is survived by her brothers, Carl Michael (Janet) Shawver of St. Albans and Jerry Shawver of Hardin, Ill.; two sons, Richard (Carla) Shirey of Walton, Patrick (Julie) Shirey of Carlinville, Ill.; daughter, Michelle (James) Carter of Charleston and long time partner / companion Carrie Harmon of Charleston; and her Pug, Penelope-Nell-Nell; grandchildren, Jeremy Shirey, Joshua Shirey, Jordan (Twain) Shirey, Montana (Shelby) Legg, Whitney (Mack) Rader, Chrystal Stricklen, Jonathan (Kelsi) Shirey, Caleb Shirey, Cullen Shirey, Dabnus Shirey, and Addison Shirey; great - grandchildren, Trenton, Torin, Aubree, Ashton, Drew, Lakota, Nasir, and Brantley; and several nieces, nephews, and god grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral
Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Steven Foster officiating. The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Her cremains will be buried at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019