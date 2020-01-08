|
QUINTINA ROSE "TINA" (COLEMAN) ROSS, age 67, of South Charleston, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Tina was born on May 29, 1952, and raised in Spring Hill by her parents, Clarence Coleman and Eula Jo Hartman Coleman.
She attended Richmond Elementary, Spring Hill Junior High, South Charleston High School (class of 1970), and Marshall University. She worked at Charleston Federal / Magnet Bank and Columbia Gas.
In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by her brothers, Emil Jean and Andrew Johnson, and her sister, Emma Jo Coleman Eplin (of Akron, OH).
She is survived by her high school sweetheart husband of 47 years, Charles (Chuck) Ross; daughter, Monica Ross Carter (and John of Kingsport, TN); daughter, Allison (Ally) Ross; grandson, Gabriel (Gabe) Carter; and other extended family out of town.
Tina was a loving, caring, thoughtful wife, Mom, Nana, and Aunt.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is handling the arrangements of her private burial at Sunset Memorial Park for her immediate family, with Pastor Mark Jarrell of Genesis Fellowship officiating.
In lieu of flowers or food for family, donations (monetary, food, etc.) can be given to Hubbard Hospice House for the exceptional care they provided in her last days with us.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020