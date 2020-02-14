Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Mackley residence
Cross Lanes, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Mackley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. Dean Mackley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. Dean Mackley Obituary
R. DEAN MACKLEY, 60, of Cross Lanes, passed away February 12, 2020, after a short illness.
Dean is survived by his wife, Michele Mackley; his children and their families: Curtis and Holly, Randall and Courtney, Cameron and Courtney, Jessica Valera, Richard Rach III; grandchildren: Cannon, Aria, Lilly, Molly, Cody, Creedence; and his mother: Patty Mackley.
A memorial will be held at his home in Cross Lanes for close friends and family on Saturday, February 22, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Dean's family and you may send online condolences to www. cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -