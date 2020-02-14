|
R. DEAN MACKLEY, 60, of Cross Lanes, passed away February 12, 2020, after a short illness.
Dean is survived by his wife, Michele Mackley; his children and their families: Curtis and Holly, Randall and Courtney, Cameron and Courtney, Jessica Valera, Richard Rach III; grandchildren: Cannon, Aria, Lilly, Molly, Cody, Creedence; and his mother: Patty Mackley.
A memorial will be held at his home in Cross Lanes for close friends and family on Saturday, February 22, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Dean's family and you may send online condolences to www. cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020