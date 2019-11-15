Home

Harris Funeral Home Inc
134 N Main St
Madisonville, KY 42431
(270) 821-6601
Rachel Blanchard Obituary

RACHEL BLANCHARD, 81, of Madisonville, Ky., passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
She was born on October 6, 1938, in Lockwood, W.Va., to the late Pribble Keith and Robert Keith.
Rachel was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Blanchard; son, Rick Blanchard of Madisonville; sister, Thelma Neal of Gauley Bridge, W.Va.; grandsons, Dustin (Jennifer) Blanchard of Dawson Springs, Ky., and Dalton Blanchard of Madisonville; great-granddaughters, Katie Blanchard and Alexis Earl, both of Dawson Springs; and her great-grandson, Luke Blanchard of Dawson Springs.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, Ky., is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harris funeralinc.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 15, 2019
