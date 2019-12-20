|
|
RACHEL ALYSSA HICKS, 36, of Charleston, WV, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on December 25, 1982, in Huntington, WV, a beloved Christmas gift to the world.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents James Preston and Della Virginia Spitler, and her paternal grandfather James Prichard Hicks.
Rachel is survived by her parents Susan and Martin Hicks of Barboursville along with her Grandmother Lorna Jacquelyn Hicks of Huntington, her brothers Aaron Hicks and wife Kim of Huntington, and John Hicks of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles, Lorna Dean of Stuart, VA, Christopher and Debbie Hicks of Louisville, KY, Jim and Gail Spitler of Huntington, Gary and Carolyn Spitler of Huntington, and Marlene and Jerry McCallister of Huntington.
She is survived by many beloved cousins. She is also survived by Steve Wandling of Charleston and the Wandling family of Chapmanville.
Rachel graduated from Cabell Midland High School. She earned a Bachelors degree in English from Marshall University, a Masters degree in English from Marshall University, and a Master of Fine Arts in Poetry from West Virginia Wesleyan. She was employed as a teacher at Charleston Montessori School. She was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church in Huntington.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Cross Roads United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with the Rev. Dustin McCune officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will be conducted at 12 p.m., Monday, December 23 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington.
Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rachel was a unique, talented, and loving person who had a zest for life and touched many people's lives. She was passionate about music, poetry and all creative arts. She had many great friends. Rachel loved her job at Montessori school and loved working with the teachers and staff. Most of all she loved her students and was thrilled with teaching and offering encouragement every day.
Rachel's passion for poetry was unbounded and she often gave readings of her works. The last stanza of one of her published works reads as follows. "When I die, don't send me roses because I am now the dirt, I am the plant, I am the seed that sits in the crook of your skull, always reminding you what its like to call a place home."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019